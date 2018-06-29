CT residents brace for severe weather conditions

The City of Cape Town has issued a weather warning to residents with rainy conditions and possible snowfall expected over the coming days.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre’s spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said the South African Weather Service had confirmed that an intense cold front is expected over the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday.

“Forecasts of heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions and possible snowfall over high-lying areas [can be expected],” she warned.

Powell said all relevant city services will be on standby to respond to any potential incidents that occur as a result of the expected weather conditions, which she says may include the uprooting of trees, power interruptions and the flooding of roadways.

“The City will also activate emergency shelter in the event that persons are displaced as a result of flooding.

“We remind the public to report any emergencies by dialing 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. General service requests can be directed via the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089,” Powell continued.

