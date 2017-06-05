CT rocked by another discovery of a child’s body

In yet another devastating find, the body of a five-year-old has been discovered in Strand. The body of little Minentle Lekhatha was found under a bridge in Broadway. This following her disappearance on on Saturday afternoon – at the close of Child Protection Week. She was reported missing on the same day at around 20:30. She was last seen playing outside her house in the Nomzamo informal settlement.

Western Cape police, Captain FC van Wyk confirmed on Monday that at the time of her disappearance she was wearing light blue pyjamas, Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. A case of murder has been opened for further investigation.

VOC 91.3fm

