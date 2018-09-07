CT woman escapes alleged abductors

With an apparent increase in reports of attempted abductions in Cape Town having circulated, a 22-year-old woman said she escaped abductors at 06h45 on Thursday morning. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was allegedly pulled into an unknown vehicle at the Mitchells Plain Town Centre bus terminus by three males and instructed to handover her bag, which contained cash and a cell phone.

Mitchells Plain Police Station spokesperson, captain Ian Williams, explained that the suspects fled with her on Baden Powell Drive in the direction of Muizenberg.

Williams said the woman managed to escape the men at traffic lights near the Standfontein Pavilion.

“The case was reported at Standfontein [and]a case of abduction has been registered by police for investigation.”

LISTEN: VOC's Breakfast Beat presenter, Ashraf Kenny, spoke to the woman's mother, whose identity is known to VOC News.

Williams further noted that the Mitchells Plain Police Station received a report of an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old child at a local primary school on Thursday.

Details of the incident have not been confirmed at this stage in the investigation.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old Grade 9 learner suffered an alleged attempted hijacking at the corners of Bonteheuwel and Jakkalsvlei Avenues, Bonteheuwel.

The Modderdam High School learner, whose identity is known to VOC News, said she was stopped by two men driving a white Toyota Yaris.

According to the girl, the men informed her that they had been watching her.

She said she had noticed the car following her on a previous occasion, but did not think much of the sighting.

Listen: VOC Breakfast Beat presenter, Ashraf Kenny, discussed the report with the father of the young girl, whose identity is known to VOC News, and the chairperson of the Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum, Graham Lindhorst.

“We are doing our school patrols for visibility, but it’s important that members of the public are aware of their surroundings at all times and that people try to not be in places where they are vulnerable,” captain Williams stated.

Commenting on the recent spate of similar reports, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, MEC Jessica Shelver, confirmed that the department has received at least 13 reports of child abductions and attempted kidnappings since August 8 this year.

Members of the public are urged to contact their nearest police station or 08600 10 111 should they notice suspicious activity.

