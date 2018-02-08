Current political climate in SA is ANC’s fault: Lekota

President of the Congress of the People (COPE) Mosiuoa Lekota says the current political climate that the country finds itself in, is the African National Congress (ANC)’s fault.

Lekota was speaking on the sidelines of a community meeting at Barkly West in the Northern Cape.

He says the ANC’s failed attempts to convince President Jacob Zuma to leave office, are the result of allowing the President too much political power.

“He has become the proverbial Frankenstein monster because he is now eating up the ANC itself. He is failing to provide good governance and he’s doing that in the name of the ANC. He’s exposing the fact that the ANC is not worth the trust the people of South Africa has placed in it,” adds Lekota.

[Source: SABC]

