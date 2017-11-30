D-Day for Zuma’s challenge to corruption charges reinstatement

President Jacob Zuma has until the end of day today to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why corruption charges should not be reinstated against him.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma and the NPA’s bid to appeal a 2016 High Court ruling that a 2009 decision to drop the charges against him was irrational.

The charges stem from South Africa’s multi-billion rand arms deal.

Former NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe dropped corruption charges against Zuma shortly before he became president.

The NPA argued that the timing of the decision to prosecute him was politically-motivated.

Zuma’s counsel has admitted that the decision not to prosecute the president was flawed.

The DA will also make its own representations.

[Source: ENCA]

Comments

comments