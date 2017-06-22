DA councillor killed in Phillipi East

A DA councillor was gunned down following a community meeting at the Phillipi East Community Hall in Ntloyiya Street, Phillipi East last night. Police have confirmed that Xolile Gwangxu, in his forties, was shot and fatally wounded.

“A murder case was opened for investigation. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested and the investigation continues,” said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

The Mayor’s spokesperson Zara Nicolson said they are shocked by the incident and have expressed condolences to the family of the councillor. She described the councillor as someone with immense intergrity, dedication and “completely dedicated as a public servant”.

Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. VOC

