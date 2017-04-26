DA files urgent plea over Cabinet reshuffle decision

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed an urgent application with the North Gauteng High Court seeking to force President Jacob Zuma to supply reasons for his executive decision to reshuffle Cabinet.

Last month’s reshuffle included the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The DA’s James Selfe says the latest urgent application is necessary so that their earlier application to review the rationality of the President’s decision can proceed.

Selfe says, “We believe that that was an irrational decision and for that reason must have been illegal and unconstitutional. So we want to know what the real reasons were for dropping those two people from the Cabinet and we strongly suspect that it was arbitrary and suspicious and actuated by an ulterior motive.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments