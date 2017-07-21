DA guns for chief financial officer over Gupta connection

The DA will lay criminal charges against Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh because it believes he might have had a pivotal role in the Guptas’ capture of the parastatal.

“Singh has been linked to a range of corruption scandals and dodgy deals at Eskom which must be fully investigated,” DA spokesman Natasha Mazzone said yesterday.

These included the awarding of contracts worth R495-million to Trillian as a subcontractor of business management consultancy McKinsey; an arbitration settlement of R577-million, reduced from R2.1-billion, for Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration & Resources; giving Tegeta a R1.6-billion guarantee on the purchase of Optimum Coal; and upfront coal contract payments to Tegeta.

“Based on the absurd explanation Singh provided as to why Eskom gave Gupta-linked Tegeta a 72% discount to acquire Optimum, it appears he may be one of a number at Eskom who have sought to loot our public coffers.

“Singh would have been best placed to provide access to those intent on looting Eskom for their own selfish gain. Should the allegations prove true, the DA will ensure Singh accounts for his hand in the capture of Eskom.”

Mazzone said the charges would include breaches of section 50 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act, false statements, reckless conduct and noncompliance with section 214 (1) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008. Adirector convicted in terms of section 214 (1) is liable to a fine or a jail term of up to 10 years.

[Source: Times Live]

Comments

comments