DA to take formal action against Zille

The Federal Executive of the Democratic Alliance has taken a decision to institute formal disciplinary action against Helen Zille, following recommendations presented by the Party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC). This follows her controversial tweets on colonialism, in which she states colonialism was “not that bad”.

Addressing the media on Sunday, afternoon DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the charge against Zille is that she has “allegedly violated the Party’s Federal Constitution by acting in a manner which has brought the party into disrepute”. A formal disciplinary hearing will now be instituted in order to come to a finding.

“As Party Leader, I referred Ms Zille to the Federal Legal Commission on 16 March 2017 for investigation in order for that body to determine whether the public assertions by Ms Zille amounted to prima facie evidence of misconduct in terms the Federal Constitution. The Federal Legal Commission, in its report to the FedEx, confirms that there is a case for Ms Zille to answer, and therefore the FedEx has decided to proceed with disciplinary action.”

Zille will remain in her current position as Premier of the Western Cape. Maimane said the decision was “not easy”.

“Ms Zille has contributed immensely to the growth and success of the DA over the past decade. In the course of her life, she has consistently fought oppression and discrimination. However, my job as the Leader of the DA is to grow our party and advance our project of building a non-racial, prosperous democracy. Nothing is more important that this project, and no one is bigger than it. I must protect this project, and cannot tolerate any action or behaviour by any person which undermines or harms it. It is my belief that Ms Zille’s assertions did just that, and therefore require action.”

Maimane emphasised that the matter is not strictly confined to the series of tweets by Zille. Since then, the matter has developed further. The initial referral was supplemented on 22 March 2017 to include reference to “a series of comments (made) publicly and on social media that have…exacerbated and amplified the original tweet.”

“As Party Leader, I have confidence in the independence and institutional strength of our internal structures and mechanisms, and we await the outcome arrived at by the disciplinary action – whatever that may be. The Democratic Alliance is a party committed to due process and the rule of law. That means everyone is equal before the party’s constitution, and it means that in every case, due process will be followed. This naturally places some limitations on what can be said about the details of the case in public. The FLC is not a body controlled by me or anyone in the DA. It is a panel of independently-minded, legally qualified individuals, who must hear the evidence and make a decision,” he said.

“Notwithstanding this internal matter, I would like to make it abundantly clear that the DA remains resolute in our mission towards 2019. Our mission is clear: we seek to bring all South Africans together behind the vision of a united, non-racial future, under the Constitution, with a growing economy.”

