DA wants De Lille to explain why she shouldn’t be fired

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s second Deputy Chairperson of the Federal Council, Natasha Mazzone says the party will write Patricia de Lille a letter inviting her to explain why she should not be fired.

This is after DA councillors voted to in favour to remove her as the Mayor of the City of Cape Town

The DA has hit back at beleaguered De Lille for alleging that she was being unfairly treated with regards to the processes the party was using against her.

De Lille is set to make representations to the party’s Federal Executive, after the DA’s caucus in the City Council voted for her removal.

She has been at loggerheads with the organisation over governance issues in the council and she currently faces a disciplinary hearing on charges of misconduct.

Mazzone says De Lille’s recent conduct has made it impossible for councillors in Cape Town to fulfil their duties.

[Source: SABC]

