DA welcomes Myeni removal

The DA has welcomed the reported removal of Dudu Myeni from the South African Airways (SAA) Board.

The opposition party has accused Myeni of damaging the airline saying she should have been removed a long time ago.

The DA says that the reported restructuring of the SAA Board includes an experienced aviation expert after a year of calling for this since the current Board was appointed in September last year.

The DA’s Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance and MP Alf Lees says her removal has taken a long time and that is largely because of her close relationship with President Jacob Zuma.

He says: “In the end Minister Malusi Gigaba has been forced to do the right thing and remove her.

“She will have a legacy of billions of rands up to R20 billion of losses during her term,” adds Lees.

[Source: SABC]

