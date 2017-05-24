Daesh caliphate days are ‘numbered’, says UN head

The days of the so-called Daesh caliphate in Iraq are numbered” and discussions on how to rebuild the country have begun, reported Jan Kubis, head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In a briefing to the UN Security Council, Kubis announced that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently received the long-awaited submission of the Iraqi Forces Coalition’s vision of a national settlement.

Kubis briefed the Security Council yesterday by telling them that the liberation of Mosul was imminent and that the international community had to maintain a dual focus on defeating the remaining Daesh forces in Iraq, and on working towards post-conflict security and reconstruction.

Kubis presented the secretary-general’s report outlining progress towards fulfilling UNAMI’s mandate. He went on to stress that the imminent defeat of Daesh must also provide an urgent impetus to address the needs of minorities, especially their ability to return to their homes.

“The return of all internally displaced persons to areas liberated from Daesh must be a top priority, as should tackling increasing incidents of kidnapping and paying sustained attention to upcoming elections in 2017 and 2018.”

Stressing the need for post war reconstruction, Kubis noted:

“National reconciliation could only succeed if it reflected the aspirations of the population, including women and youth.”

Kubis also mentioned the threat of kidnapping, which he said was becoming an increasing problem, recalling that the National Intelligence Cell had met on 11 May to discuss the link between terrorism and organised crime, including kidnapping.

The international community must vigorously pursue accountability for crimes committed by ISIL [Daesh] in Iraq.

