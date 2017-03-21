Dangor smells a rat after house break-in

Former Social Development Department director-general Zane Dangor, suspects foul play after several suspects broke into his house and intimidated his children on Monday.

Dangor says he received a call from his daughter that two cars had pulled up outside their home.

He says his domestic worker approached the men and they grabbed her by the throat.

During the break in, Dangor says his son managed to fight them off and locked himself in his room with his sister.

Dangor says it’s interesting that the men did not take anything.

Police have not opened a case because nothing was taken.

Earlier this month, Dangor resigned from the department due to a breakdown in his working relationship with Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

