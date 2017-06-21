DataMustFall: Twitter users call for social media blackout

The struggle continues over high data costs.

Twitter users are calling for a social media blackout on Wednesday as a result.

They want the four major mobile networks cut their costs.

But there seems to be different opinions, with others saying they won’t heed to the call.

There have been many attempts to force mobile networks to cut data cost.

A popular DJ addressed Parliament’s telecommunications and Postal Services Committee last year, calling for data to fall.

Right2Know Campaign has blamed Parliament for failing to stop the networks from profiteering.

[eNCA]

Comments

comments