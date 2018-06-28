De Lille back in court on Thursday

Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille is back at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. She is challenging the Democratic Alliance’s internal Steenhuisen report, which found that she could be guilty of gross misconduct.

On Wednesday, the High Court ruled in favour of De Lille in her application to have the DA’s decision to strip her of her membership reviewed and set aside. De Lille says she has requested the Steenhuisen report from the DA, to no avail. She wants the court to set the report aside.

“In that report there are no names of people, no surnames, no dates and so this has been almost like a game this is being played and once I have gone through all of this, to prove every single point then I will decide how I will design my future – but for now it’s about clearing my name.”

