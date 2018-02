Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille heads to court on Tuesday.

She wants DA councillors to be allowed to vote according to their conscience and is demanding a secret ballot during a no-confidence motion against her.

The motion will be debated in the Cape Town city council on Thursday.

De Lille has locked horns with her party following misconduct and corruption allegations against her.

She denies the charges, claiming the party is hell-bent on tarnishing her image.

[Source: eNCA]

Comments

comments