De Lille faces calls to resign as Cape Town mayor

Cape Town Mayor, Patricia De Lille has been at the center of a heated row within City structures, this as the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Cape Metro Executive has recommended that Patricia De Lille be removed as the Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town. De Lille is currently under investigation by her party, around issues of management and governance of the City.

Political analyst and senior research fellow for the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, says that based on the preliminary findings of the investigation, the DA claims that irregularities and maladministration is at the center of allegations tabled against De Lille.

“The party claims that via the report that there have been irregularities and maladministration, and that in itself is that there is loss of faith and creditability as the mayor. The second question is of the allegations that of the report and the conclusions in terms of irregularities and maladministration have risen over a period. The security upgrades to her residence in Pinelands, then the irregular transport transaction, the issue with the MEC for housing and the drought levy has been added. The members of the Metro Executive should have been able to determine all of this before the report. Question then comes is this about the maladministration or is there a pursuit taking place in the DA currently,” she asked.

She says that the City should go back to how Helen Zille responded to the allegation against her to the extent that she was prepared to take the party to court.

“What is important to bear in mind in De Lille’s position she feels there is a legal case to it. As she believes, she followed the proper process and protocol. The question is what the legalities are around, whose case is stronger and whose case is amicable in sense of the court,” she says.

Naidu adds that the investigation may not be the end of the road for the saga. “We need to see to what extent de Lille is willing to go to keep her position, and what behind the scenes negotiations will take place. I foresee a fight, a definite legal battle and the CCMA might even come in,” she ended.

While De Lille has welcomed the investigation, she denies allegations tabled against her saying she is focused on the water crisis. “I welcome the investigation my only problem with the report is the wrong factual error, and I provided the proof.”

