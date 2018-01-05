Patricia de Lille has until Friday to give reasons to the DA as to why she should not resign as mayor of Cape Town.

This follows a postponement of the initial deadline that the party’s federal executive gave to De Lille‚ following an investigation by a subcommittee of the federal executive.

The subcommittee found sufficient management and governance-related challenges prevalent in the DA’s City of Cape Town caucus‚ negatively impacting the City’s mandate to govern efficiently for the people of Cape Town‚ Phumzile Van Damme‚ DA spokeswoman said in a statement in December.

De Lille was placed on suspension by the party pending the outcome of the investigations.

The lead-up to De Lille’s suspension was characterised by mounting tension within the top echelons of the City of Cape Town.

It was reported in November last year that the conflict had embroiled city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead‚ and the executive director of the department of the mayor‚ Craig Kesson.

This also coincided with a conflict between De Lille and MMC JP Smith‚ which has led to a DA inquiry. Kesson reportedly accused De Lille in an affidavit of issuing instructions to make allegations of financial misconduct against Ebrahim and Whitehead “go away”.

De Lille told Business Day in December‚ before the deadline for her reasons were originally postponed‚ that she was considering her legal options‚ as she did not believe the reasons provided by the DA warranted her suspension or her removal.

[Source: Times Live]

