De Lille threatens legal action if removed as mayor

As Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille waits to learn her fate at the weekend, she has threatened to take legal action against those who accused her of using taxpayers’ money to upgrade her house.

De Lille was placed on special leave after mayoral committee member JP Smith, accused her of benefitting unlawfully from the upgrades.

She allowed eNCA cameras into her home, in a bid to show that she did nothing wrong.

De Lille said she is only speaking out now because she was gagged from talking to the media while on special leave.

“I was put on special leave by the Democratic Alliance which had prevented me from speaking to the media about this issue. Now that the special leave is over and I’ve been suspended, I can speak to the media so it’s not deliberate that I’ve waited so long to come up with this information.

“Now, I am in a position to tell South Africa and Capetonians the truth because I have not benefitted one cent. But I’m going to sue the hell out of those people who claim that I have stolen money from the City.”

She told eNCA that the two security burglar doors installed by the City, following a police risk report, as well as an electric fence, are things all mayors are entitled to.

De Lille said she was vindicated by the Auditor-General’s report, which cleared her of any wrongdoing.

On Friday, the mayor provided reasons to the DA Federal Executive, as to why she should not resign. A decision on her future is expected at the weekend.

