Headlines
Voice of the Cape
Listen to VOC Live      10 Jamad al-Awal 1438 • 8 February 2017
You are at:»»De Lille to transfer Constantia land to Land Claims Commission

De Lille to transfer Constantia land to Land Claims Commission

0
By on News, VOC News

By Thakira Desai

It was an emotional day for eight claimants of the Ladies Mile land restitution in Constantia, who may be one step closer to returning home. Addressing land claimants on the historic site on Wednesday, Mayor Patricia De Lille announced that she would be transferring ownership of the land to the Regional Land Claims Commission to speed up the land claims process.These families were evicted off the land after Constantia was declared a white area in 1961 in terms of the Group Areas Act.

Many of the claimants are elderly

Mayor De Lille sitting with some of the Ladies Mile claimants

This is a second generation claim as some of the original claimants have sadly already passed away. The oldest living beneficiary will be 90 years old this year.

De Lille addressing claimants on her decision

Claimants with a symbolic plaque highlighting the agreement

De Lille signs the agreement

Mayor De Lille brought the representatives of the seven families together with the Regional Land Claims Commission so that the latter could explain the holdups as well as the process going forward. The claim is for a 6-hectare parcel of land worth approximately R120 million.

The Adams family have filed for restitution on behalf of their deceased parents

More on this story in our Breakfast show at 7am. VOC

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.