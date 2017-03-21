Deadly car bomb hits southern Baghdad

A car bomb blast killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 45 others in a mainly Shiite district in southern Baghdad on Monday, police and medical sources said.

The explosion occurred on a busy commercial street , the sources said.

The blast happened at around 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) in the busy business district of in the Amil neighbourhood west of the city, sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, which bore all the hallmarks of a suicide attack by ISIS.

The radical group is under assault in both Iraq – in the country’s second city Mosul which ISIS seized in June 2014 – and in neighbouring Syria.

[Source: Al Arabiya]

Comments

comments