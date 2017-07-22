When Metrorail fails

By Ra-ees Moerat

In recent weeks commuters had to endure an increase in train delays and cancellations, attributed to technical faults and cable theft. Moreover, some commuters go to the taxi rank‚ but usually find that taxis are full and return to the station where they wait until a train shows up. This issue, however, is having a negative impact on productivity in the worplace and employers are not always that understanding.

Recently, Metrorail experienced delays of up to four hours and multiple trains were cancelled. According to the Cape Chamber of Commerce President, Janine Myburgh, the traffic situation worsens when Metrorail systems are in trouble. Myburgh says delays and cancellations of trains, affect businessess drastically.

“The delays have been affecting business’ employers and employees drastically. It is very negative because people don’t know if they’re going to get to work or whether they’re going to get penalised for being late and business can’t get their orders out,” she says.

Simultaneously, Myburgh shows empathy towards Metrorail.

“We do have sympathy towards Metrorail, especially the managers in the Western Cape. We are aware that they aren’t been given the funding to get the proper railway stock. Also, crime is a major problem. People need to assist the authorities to catch the cable thiefs,” she adds.

A security guard that travels to Salt River from Kraaifontein, says she is always late for work and is forced to use the taxi as an alternative. She says things can be improved if Metrorail sends buses to transport commuters.

“I am alwayslate for work. I already bought my monthly ticket for R175.00, but when the trains are cancelled or delayed I need to find money. If Metrorail can provide buses for us, that would be better, because we have no money for taxi,” she says.

Balmoral general worker, Twaibu says he has forfeited the use of trains and public transport. He explains what it was like when using the train..

“When you board the train, you are obviously late. That’s why I stopped using train and now use the taxi. When I wake up early, I might board the train on time, but the train always get stuck. Sometimes, I’d wait for the train, but it never comes,” he says.

Another commuter, who wishes to stay anonymous, says she jumps ‘between the lines’, but feels flustered when she arrives at work.

“I would take a train on the other line, but it is such an inconvenience when you come to the station.

A commuter who has relocated to Cape Town from Johannesburg, says that the train is the more convenient way of travelling.

“When the train is on time, it is great because you are not affected by road traffic. So far, train is the only comfortable transport that I use,” he says.

June Fortuin, a commuter in the working class says she has emailed PRASA to complain, but the transport company never replied.

“I started taking the early train, but the early train is also late. I complained to PRASA via email, but nothing happened after that,” she says.

One of the workers at metro rail says that commuters are always quick to blame metro rail and burn trains in protest, but they don’t consider the cable theft.

“Look, at the moment the service is very bad. I even stopped taking train in the mornings. Cable theft is the main problem. Securities are doing all they can, but we as a community should stick together and help combat it [cable theft],” she says.

Another commuter, Lavona Paulse tells me that disciplinary hearings for late-coming is a norm at work.

“If you late at work, you will get a disciplinary. They will then ask you take alternative transport, but they won’t increase your salary. Metro rail is major problem to our industry and it affects productivity in the workplace,” she says.

Since the start of the year, 28 carriages have been torched. It is clear that workers, as well as the Cape Chamber of Commerce is rather furious at Metrorail for its alleged, unreliable public transport service. Businesses are the victims, because of the late arrival of workers and the result, a loss in productivity. VOC

