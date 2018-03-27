Department investigating ‘sex list’

Authorities are investigating a so called ‘sex list’ being circulated on social media. The list containing the names of 31 of children, believed to be from Atlantis, went viral on social media with the victims accused of being promiscuous. Western Cape department of social development spokesperson, Sihle Ngobese, says they are in the process of finding all the affected children.

“DSD social workers will work with their colleagues from the Western Cape Education Department, in order to find all the affected children, mostly girls, and render urgent trauma counselling and psycho-social support,” said Ngobese.

The department said the case is one of cyber-bullying, and is being viewed in a serious light.

“It is worrying that the sex-list, which has been derogatorily labelled a “Jintoe” list, alleges sexual conduct, and possibly abuse of minor,” said Ngobese.

“Cyber-bullying can be devastating to the emotional and psychological well-being of those it targets, especially if they are children and teenagers. We are extremely concerned at reports that one of the girls mentioned by the sex-list, has allegedly attempted to commit suicide.”

He said the department’s social workers will make contact with the families, and begin the process of rendering assistance.

“We are appealing to parents affected by this incident to come forward and make contact with our social workers from the Atlantis DSD local office, or contact the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.” VOC

