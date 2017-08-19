Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana resigns

President Jacob Zuma has confirmed that he accepted Manana’s resignation and thanked him for his contribution during his term in office.

Manana recently admitted to assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub.

He admitted to assaulting Mandisa Duma at a Fourways nightclub after she apparently called him gay.

HISTORY OF ABUSE

A former employee in Manana’s office claims he has a long history of aggression and gross abuse of his staff which stretches back at least five years.

It’s reported Manana would call his secretary at 2am swearing and threatening to fire her. He would also throw phones and diaries at her.

According to the Sunday Times, the former secretary also claimed Manana would force employees to clean his home and entertain his friends when he hosted parties.

Manana made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court earlier this month, where he was granted bail of R5,000.

His next appearance is on 13 September

[Source: EWN]

