Donald Trump clashes with courts over immigration ban

President Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism of the US court system, accusing it of putting the country in peril.

His comments came hours after a federal appeals court rejected the Trump administration’s request to reinstate a controversial ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

After an unusually long silence, Trump took to Twitter to say he could not “believe a judge would put our country in such peril”, arguing that the court system was making it “very difficult” to secure the country.

Trump also said he had told US border officials to check people arrivals “very carefully”.

The ban, which would also effect refugees, was blocked by a federal judge on Friday.

The White House and two US states legally challenging the ban – Washington and Minnesota – have until Monday to present further evidence backing up their respective arguments.

The restrictions on all refugees and travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen went into effect on January 27, causing chaos at airports across the US and leaving travellers trying to reach the country in limbo.

The political backlash for Trump has been equally severe, with the order driving numerous mass protests.

[Source: Al-Jazeera]

