Donald Trump’s Truth Moment

By Ibrahim Vawda

In announcing Jerusalem as the capital of Zionist Israel, Trump displayed an affront and foolhardiness, which his predecessors failed to do.

To occupy Palestine and to get rid of the Palestinians at all and any cost from their homes and their land was always part of the Zionist / colonialist / expansionist plan since Zionism was established by Theodore Hertzel in the 19th Century. It may also be referred as the fulfilment of the new world order.

The notion that Zionism was a benign, indeed a humanitarian, political movement designed for the noble purpose of creating a homeland and refuge for the world’s stateless Jews, is nothing but a myth. Included in this mythology must be the fake promise of a two-state-solution.

The deceit and fraud perpetrated by Balfour, Sykes, Picot et al, and formalised by the United Nations in 1948 were all part of the treachery and dishonesty in the name of coloniality and the colonialist supremacist mentality.

The Zionist claim to exclusivity to Palestine is based on three assumptions: a divine right to the land, a mandate granted by God to them only, Arabs and Palestinians in particular are “inferior” and must be dispossessed and finally the rationale for protecting itself against a supposedly unique threat to its existence, even if it meant ignoring the dictates of international law.

By declaring Jerusalem the capital of Zionist, racist Israel, Trump is exposing the true agenda of western imperialism and neo- colonialism for the entire free-world to see. His predecessors, in the US and Western Europe, have not had the courage to call a spade a spade.

The message from Trump and Netanyahu, to the Palestinians is clear: Accept your fate as invisible, citizen-less inmates of the biggest prison on earth in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and as a community under a severe apartheid regime, and we can all live in peace.

Any attempt to reject this reality is terrorism of the worst kind and will be dealt with accordingly.

Will the Palestinians accept this as a fait accompli? We believe, as is being demonstrated, that the answer will be an emphatic NO.

Ibrahim Vawda is a researcher at the Media Review Network

