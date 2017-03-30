Don’t ignore the power imbalance in the Israeli-Palestinian narrative

Tensions have broken out at the University of Cape Town’s upper campus as pro-Palestinian student activists had a war of words with Zionist supporters. Hundreds of students who form part of the Palestinian solidarity movement staged a rally on Thursday, which raised the ire of Jewish Zionist students trying to depict a different narrative of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The rally is part of the activities for Israeli Apartheid Week, an international initiative to raise awareness on Israel’s apartheid policies and oppression of the Palestinian people.

During lunchtime on Thursday afternoon, Palestine Solidarity Forum (PSF) supporters were blocked from entering a tent set up the SA Union for Jewish Students (SAUJS). As pro-Palestinian activists approached to engage pro-Zionist students, they huddled together to make a statement. The pro-Palestinian students then broke out in chanting calling for a “Free Palestine”

Earlier, UCT vice-chancellor Max Price was handed a memorandum from the PSF calling for UCT to impose an academic boycott against Israel. Price said the matter would be considered.

Demonstrators initiated protest action yesterday also, after students moved the ‘Apartheid Wall’ that they constructed this week to the centre of Jammie Plaza to defy Zionist perspectives on the conflict. But, the decision to relocate the wall to the main area of the plaza, was met with confrontation by the Zionist lobby and sparked the intended discussion on the power balance between the two sides.

PSF chairperson, Jeremy Phillips said the decision to move the wall, visually presents a particular narrative of the Israel Palestine narrative. He said that both in the past and this year, the PSF set up its presentation on one side of the plaza, with the Zionist lobby on the opposite end.

“By putting the Israeli narrative on one side and the Palestinian narrative on the other side, ignores the power imbalance.”

“So beyond the fact that the Israel narrative is allowed such a prominent narrative on plaza, by putting them on the two sides it ignores the power imbalance that exists and the context that IAW is taking place – it ignores that there is no oppressor and oppressed,” Phillips stated.

He said the layout of IAW was not a true reflection of the complexities of the conflict and gave those who visited each side the impression that the two narratives are opposing but equal and further described it as “in itself a biased reflection of UCT’s Zionist inclinations.”

Given the continued use of the main plaza area by the Zionist lobby, Phillips notes that the IAW organisers requested that only the Palestinian lobby be granted such a public space.

“Where the Israeli lobby should have its ability to make its case is in debates for the public to attend – and that was declined by UCT.”

UCT’s justification is based on the fact that the IAW week, inclusive of both lobby groups on the plaza, is something of a UCT tradition.

Commenting of public opinion on the issue of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict amongst UCT students, he notes that there appears to be an increase in discussion and interest among students on the situation, with many discussions often resulting in heated but productive debates.

“We have a two pronged action plan for IAW; to conscientise students, which I think is being done, and to push UCT into taking action,” Phillips elaborated.

Given the fact that UCT Fees Must Fall students were protesting on the plaza at the same time as the IAW campaign, which caused much confusion when scuffles broke out towards the end of the day, Phillips asserts that the PSF is not only standing in solidarity with the international pro-Palestinian lobby for IAW, but has engaged with students on the issue of access to education.

“There are intimate links between the struggles for free education, the struggle for an end to outsourcing and the Palestinian struggle. These are all intersections of a bugger matrix of oppression.”

Phillips says that the only way to achieve the aims of movements’ such an FMF is through apposing oppression wherever it may manifest, including opposing Israeli occupation and the oppression of the Palestinian people.

The PSF has extended an invite to the Zionist lobby to debate with BDS head, Muhammed Desai, but has to date refused the invitation.

“Regardless, we will be having an event this evening. If it is a debate with the Israeli lobby, then we look forward to an exchange of ideas. But, it may just be Muhammed speaking on the boycott in general and the academic boycott that we pushing for at UCT,” Phillips continued.

