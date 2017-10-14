Double murder at Stellenbosch nightclub

A 30 year old woman and a man in his forties were killed in a shooting at Cubana restaurant and nightclub in Plein Street, Stellenbosch last night. According to sources, three guys stormed Cubana around 12:30, fired six shots inside and accidentally killed a bystander. They also chased and killed the target.

Sources say the suspects started in a club called Entourage and later went to Cubana looking for their target. Another woman was injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt. FC Van Wyk said a double murder and an attempted murder case is being investigated.

Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. VOC

