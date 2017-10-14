Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

22 Muharram 1439 AH • 13 October 2017

You are at:»»»Double murder at Stellenbosch nightclub

Double murder at Stellenbosch nightclub

0
By on Local, News

A 30 year old woman and a man in his forties were killed in a shooting at Cubana restaurant and nightclub in Plein Street, Stellenbosch last night. According to sources, three guys stormed Cubana around 12:30, fired six shots inside and accidentally killed a bystander. They also chased and killed the target.

Sources say the suspects started in a club called Entourage and later went to Cubana looking for their target.  Another woman was injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt. FC Van Wyk said a double murder and an attempted murder case is being investigated.

Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. VOC

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.