Two people from Woodstock in Cape Town are under arrest after they were caught with Mandrax‚ cash‚ jewellery and cellphones.

“The sale of drugs contributes for a large part to high crime levels due to their use constituting a generator of violent crime. In support of the SAPS’s strategy to reduce crime in our communities‚ a joint operation by the Cape Town Cluster Task Team and the Woodstock police led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male and a 69-year-old female after they had sold drugs to two undercover police officers‚” Western Cape police said in a statement.

The deal went down in Argyle Street‚ at about 5pm on Tuesday‚ when undercover police officers entered the property posing as buyers.

Other police officers were not far from the premises‚ waiting for the signal from the agents.

When the transaction was finalised‚ these officers arrived. They confiscated Mandrax tablets with a street value of R850‚ electronic items consisting of cellular telephones‚ PSPs‚ tablets as well as music speakers. Jewellery was also confiscated.

“The premises is also known for the illegal sale of alcohol and five crates of beer were confiscated‚” police said.

“An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized as it is believed to be the proceeds of the illegal trading in drugs.” The two suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of dealing in drugs‚ unlawfully dealing in liquor and the possession of suspected stolen property.

[Source: Times Live]

