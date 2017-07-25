DSD tackles youth networks of gang violence

Last week, leading experts attended a three day workshop at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) under the theme “Promoting Inclusiveness in Addressing Youth Networks of Gang Violence in South Africa.” The event brought together experts from a range of fields including academics, NGO’s, and social development agencies. Also in attendance was Minister of Social Development in the Western Cape, Albert Fritz who opened up the workshop, highlighting intervention programmes implemented by local government.

“My department has allocated R651-million for services to children and youth, and an additional R15.6 million is allocated exclusively to the youth programme,” Fritz stated.

The budget is directed toward seven Youth Cafés across the province, Child & Youth Care Centres, and other opportunities for young people to access safe spaces. This in a bid to redirect children from criminal activity within their communities.

Other initiatives within the Western Cape Government include the After Schools and Apprenticeships Game Changers, internships and the Chrysalis Academy.

Speaking to VOC’s Breakfast Beat coordinator of the programme, Godfrey Moringira’s provided feedback on intervention methods that were discussed at the workshop.

Moringira says while many suggestions were made at the workshop, there has been much focus on involving residents in the intervention methods to stop the scourge of gangsterism. Adding that in recent year’s gang violence has increased in many communities in the Cape Flats.

“One of the intervention methods that was suggested from the table, includes peace building training workshops for youth that are involve in gang violence and a part from that, much of the interventions are actually going to come from the communities themselves,” Moringira stated.

He adds that gang members consist of mainly youth that are reside in gang infested areas, where communities need to redirect their focus to granting youth an alternative to a life of gangsterism.

Given the lack of social agency amongst school leavers within numerous Cape Flats communities, where young boys in particular are said to reside themselves to a life of crime, Moringira notes that children need to be connected to employment opportunities.

“We need to hear the voices of the gangsters themselves to find out from them what they really need to stop the idea of gangsterism. This includes participatory intervention methods which includes youth employment initiatives.”

