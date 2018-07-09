Duduzane Zuma charged with corruption in ‘bribe plot’, released on R100k bail

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has been formally charged with corruption‚ his lawyer has confirmed.

The charge relates to his involvement in an alleged Gupta family plot to bribe former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas. Duduzane faces an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit corruption.

Lawyer Rudi Krause spoke to TimesLIVE just after Duduzane had been processed at the Johannesburg Central police station‚ and confirmed that the 34-year-old had agreed to hand in his passport as part of a bail agreement with the state.

The case has been postponed to 24 January 2019, as the state indicated it wants to charge other accused. He was released on R100,000 bail.

Duduzane, who arrived back in South Africa last week to attend the weekend funeral of his younger brother, will also be appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court later this week to face two charges of culpable homicide.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend that law enforcement authorities are also considering charging Duduzane in connection with the Estina dairy project, in which Gupta companies stand accused of fraudulently receiving millions of rands intended for poor black farmers in the Free State. He is a director of Westdawn Investments, one of the Gupta companies that allegedly siphoned off money from the farm project.

[source: Times Live]

