Durban mother due in court for child abduction

The mother of a month-old baby and three others will appear in court in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of abduction.

The woman claimed that her baby was kidnapped in the Durban CBD on Friday while she was breastfeeding the infant.

The office of Acting Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane praised security forces for their efforts to locate the missing baby.

Siwaphiwe Mbambo was rescued by police at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Sunday.

Phahlane’s spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the suspects could face additional charges.

“Three people, including the biological mother of the baby girl, will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges to hijacking and kidnapping. Additional charges could be addressed, that would be established during court proceedings.”

The mother of a month-old baby and three others will appear in court in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of abduction.

The woman claimed that her baby was kidnapped in the Durban CBD on Friday while she was breastfeeding the infant.

The office of Acting Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane praised security forces for their efforts to locate the missing baby.

Siwaphiwe Mbambo was rescued by police at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Sunday.

Phahlane’s spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the suspects could face additional charges.

“Three people, including the biological mother of the baby girl, will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges to hijacking and kidnapping. Additional charges could be addressed, that would be established during court proceedings.”

[Source: SABC News]

Comments

comments