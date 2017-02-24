EFF calls for amendment to Property Clause

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Parliament has tabled a motion to amend the Property Clause in the Constitution.

The motion, which is expected to be debated in the National Assembly next Tuesday, has been brought by EFF Chief Whip, Floyd Shivambu.

In the proposed motion, Shivambu says the EFF acknowledges that the Property Clause is at the centre of the current crisis on the land question.

He says this clause which protects private property rights, makes it practically impossible for those who have been dispossessed of their land to get justice for injustices committed against them.

The motion therefore calls on the National Assembly to review Section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation if it is in the public interest.

They also call on the National Assembly to resolve that an Ad Hoc Committee be established that would also visit provinces to interact with landless people and current land owners.

Two thirds of the votes in the National Assembly are required for such a motion to be passed.

Protesters blocked several streets in Atteridgeville on Friday morning, preventing residents from going to work, Gauteng police said.

They also threw rocks and burned tyres, said spokersperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

“We are not yet sure why they are protesting. We are not sure whether it about the [xenophobia]march,” he said.

He could also not give an estimate of how many were taking part at this stage but said police were monitoring the situation.

The police were investigating reports of a newspaper truck that was looted.

[Source: SABC]

