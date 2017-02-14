EFF goes to court to force Parliament to discipline Zuma

The Economic Freedom Fighters is taking Speaker Baleka Mbete to court to force Parliament to discipline President Jacob Zuma for failing to uphold the Constitution.

EFF leader Julius Malema said they want direct access to the Constitutional Court.

“We have taken the decision to approach the ConCourt directly,” Malema said on Tuesday.

This is after the court found that Zuma failed to uphold the Constitution when he failed to implement the Public Protector’s remedial action that he pay back the money spent on non-security upgrades at his Nkandla home.

The EFF has been calling on Parliament to take action against Zuma following the March 2016 Constitutional Court decision.

EFF MPs were thrown out of Parliament during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Thursday, while demanding that Mbete takes action against Zuma.

