EFF kicks off National Day Of Action

Scores of Economic Freedom Fighters kicked off the anti-Zuma protests, dubbed the National Day of Action, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. By 5am, the small group was singing and dancing around Church Square. A truck loaded with a huge public address system was playing loud music at the scene.

Food vendors had descended on the area, setting up stalls ahead of the multi-party protest. Some were selling EFF regalia.

Hawker Thomas Mabena was hoping that the National Day of Action would bring him good fortune.

“I support Juju [Julius Malema] through and through. There is no alternative to him.

“So today I am here to protest, but my family also has to eat. We all go home happy,” said the father of five.

Numerous police vehicles were also at the Square.

On Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema warned pro-Zuma activists not to attempt disrupting the mega protest.

