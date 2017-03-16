‘Eight wounded’ in France high school shooting

Several people have been wounded in a shooting at a high school in southeast France, according to officials.

Schools in the small town of Grasse were placed under lockdown after Wednesday’s incident at the Tocqueville high school, Emmanuel Ethis, the regional educational chief, said on Twitter.

One 17-year-old pupil armed with a rifle, two handguns and two grenades was arrested after the shooting, police sources told news agencies.

Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV that eight people had been wounded, and advised families to remain patient as police took control to stabilise the situation.

Local emergency services also advised residents to stay indoors. The Grasse Town Hall said the incident was not “terrorist” related.

[Source: Al Jazeera]

