Elsies child struck in the face by bullet

By Najma Bibi Noor Mahomed

Another violent shooting has angered Elsies river community – this time a two-year-old girl was shot and wounded in the face when she was hit by a stray bullet in Leonsdale yesterday. A 31-year-old man was also killed during the apparent gang related shooting in the area. Western Cape police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder and one of attempted murder has been opened.

“According to the reports, police responded to a crime scene where they found a 2 year old girl who was shot and wounded in her mouth. A 31-year-old man was also shot and died on his way to hospital. The child was taken to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.”

She said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Imraahn Mukaddam from the Elsies River Community Policing Forum says the community finds this latest shooting atrocious. He said the 2 year old child was struck in the face while standing inside the family yard. She is in a critical condition at the Red Cross Memorial Hospital.

“More than 50 bullets were picked up at the scene so this is not a normal crime but rather like a war zone. Our appeal is for the community of Elsies River to stand up and say enough is enough.”

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact Crimestop on 08600 10111. VOC

