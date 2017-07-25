Essop Pahad to take stand at Timol hearing

The second sitting of the reopening of the anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol Inquest will enter into its second day on Tuesday in the High Court in Pretoria.

Former cabinet minister in President Thabo Mbeki’s administration Essop Pahad is expected to testify when the hearing resumes for the second day.

Pahad and Timol were close friends and also members of the South African Communist Party (SACP).

The retired Wits academic and former Head of Trauma at Milpark hospital in Johannesburg, Professor Ken Boffard, is also lined up to give evidence.

According to South African Historical Archives, Timol was one of the 73 anti-apartheid activists who died in detention between 1963 and 1990.

The inquest hearing presided over by Judge Billy Mothle are taking place on the second floor court room 2D in the Pretoria High Court.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments