Explosion hits as Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah enters Gaza

An explosion has reportedly targeted the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah upon his entrance into the Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent Wael Dahdouh in Gaza, the explosive device was detonated after Hamdallah and his convoy passed through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint with Israel in northern Gaza.

Dahdouh said several people were lightly injured. The convoy managed to go through, however, and make their way to the inauguration of a wastewater treatment plant.

More soon…

[Source: Al Jazeera]