Extra charges on Sassa card users worry MPs

Members of Parliament have raised concerns that social grant beneficiaries who use social security agency Sassa cards will be charged an extra R10 from the beginning of next month.

MP’s say most beneficiaries depend on the grants for their livelihood and the extra charges are unacceptable.

Sassa’s Diane Dunkerley says the contract with Grindrod bank which currently manages the card payments has expired.

She says it will take three months for the Post Office to take over the service.

She says: “We don’t have a contract with Grindrod bank but we are using them because that is where the majority of the accounts are. This is to make sure there is continuity while we are moving in to the SAPO environment. But we have raised with our principals we are certainly disputing the charges with Grindrod Bank.”

[Source: SABC]

