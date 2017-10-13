Extra choppers, firefighters arriving to tackle Camps Bay fire

Three helicopters and 150 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blazing fire near the 12 Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay on Friday.

Fire manager for Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) Philip Prins said the ground crew would tackle the left and right flanks of the fire, while the helicopters would spray seawater to prevent it from spreading further.

Prins said one helicopter was on its way from George and two were coming from the Eastern Cape.

He said the fire had started on privately-owned land on the slopes of the mountain, but had since spread to the TMNP and was concentrated between the Camps Bay and Llandudno side of the mountain.

Friday’s crew will include firefighters from the Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire, Cape Town Fire Protection Services and Volunteer Wildfire Services.

Prins was hopeful that, since the wind had died down, there was a good chance it would be brought under control and put out completely.

He said as far as he knew, nobody had been injured.

Meanwhile, Cape Town’s famous 12 Apostles Hotel was still closed on Friday after guests were evacuated to other hotels as a precaution on Thursday, as the fire spread dangerously close to the property.

“Life is not back to normal,” said deputy general manager Lukas Loubscher, while rushing to carry out an assessment to determine whether guests could return to the fully booked establishment.

