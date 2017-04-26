Fairfield Meat scoops Best Butcher of the Year in WC award

It brings people together, prides itself with quality service and products and is one of the leaders in the meat industry for its hygiene standards – yep that is non-other than Fairfeild Meat Centre. While it has long been hailed a leader in the red meat industry, the popular butchery now boasts the title of the 2016 Cleaver Awards Best Butcher in the Western Cape. Introduced in 2005, the Cleaver Award aims to meet the needs of the consumer by raising standards amongst butcheries.

Speaking to VOC’s Breakfast beat, managing director of Fairfield Meat Centre, Hassan Sonday says given the fact that the Cleaver Awards is a game changing initiative within the South African red meat industry, Fairfield Meat Centre is extremely honoured to be awarded the Best Butcher award.

With a record number of 5000 submissions, he describes the competition as “extremely tough” with entries judged on hygiene, quality service and value.

“Alhamdulillah, we’ve been awarded this prestigious award for the best butcher in 2016. It is a phenomenal achievement and we are thankful for our management and each every employee who really gave their hearts to make it possible for us to achieve this incredibly high standard,” Sonday noted.

Butchers are judged according to three categories, namely; Butcheries with four or more till points, butcheries with three or fewer till points and, food market / supermarket butcheries.

The winners in each category receive Platinum Awards, while the runners up receive Gold Awards. The first prize winners in each national category receive a R 20 000 cash prize and a Platinum Trophy Award and the runners up receive a R 10 000 cash prize, as well as a Gold Cleaver Award Trophy.

All of the provincial winners receive either a Platinum or Gold Cleaver Award Trophy in their category. Three consumers, who nominated the three National Platinum winners, each receive a voucher for a R1500 hamper of beef products from the winning butcher.

As a family business that was birthed from humble beginnings by Sonday’s father, Niesar Ahmed, with the support of his mother, Naseema, the butchery grew into a thriving business, attracting customers from all corners of the Cape.

Opening its doors in 1982 in bustling Voortrekker Road, Fairfield Meat Centre was given a revamp some three years ago, only increasing its popularity within the community.

The founders of the store pride themselves in ensuring the highest standard of meat, service delivery and above all else ensuring that hygiene standards are above the mark.

“Our main objective is to serve our customers to the best of our abilities at all times and we urge everyone to come out and experience the vibe of the revamped store,” Sonday continued.

Describing meat as “an art”, Sonday says that having been trained by his father, a man he considers one of the best butchers in the local industry, he was able to assist in nurturing the butchery into the thriving business that it has become.

In addition to the award, Fairfield Meat Centre will soon be relaunching its website, providing new services including online purchases and delivery.

