Family of Ekurhuleni boy urged ‘to prepare for the worst’

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management authorities have told the family of the little boy that fell into a disused mine shaft east of Johannesburg, to prepare for the worst.

Five-year-old Richard Thole fell into the shaft at Jerusalem, an informal settlement in Boskburg, on Saturday.

Search and rescue operations have been temporarily suspended due to dangerous conditions.

Speaking on AM Live Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson, William Ntladi says the operation has been temporarily suspended.

“Since Saturday after receiving the call, parents have been with us on the scene. The parents are fully aware as to what are the developments going forward. We might not be doing a rescue for now but a body recovery. According to our records and our findings oxygen at about 36 metres it is far beyond the living area for human life.”

