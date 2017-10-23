Family hope for the return of diver’s body

A Grassy Park family are praying that the body of a 32 year old diver surfaces, after two difficult days of searching at sea. Muhammad Nur Mitchell went missing yesterday at Saunders rocks in Bantry Bay after he went diving with his brother in law and never returned from the water. On Monday morning, emotions were high as the Mitchell family and friends descended on the beach hoping that his body will emerge from the water.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)’s rescue swimmers, along with the Police Dive Unit, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services dive unit, provincial government EMS rescue squad and other search teams activated the search after 11am on Sunday. NSRI spokesperson Luke Riet said there is still no sign of him.

“It appears that, while the brothers were exiting the water after a dive in rough sea conditions, the missing man’s brother was able to get out of the surf onto rocks, but his brother, a 32-year-old male from Grassy Park, went missing,” said Riet.

On Sunday afternoon, rescue divers found his flippers and caught a glimpse of what could have been his black wetsuit floating, but this proved futile. Muhammad Nur’s brother Sabri Mitchell said the strong current and huge sea swells had made it difficult for the search team to continue.

Sabri said his brother had a love for the ocean.

“He was a good swimmer and has been doing the diving thing for some time.”

Muhammad Nur’s wife and his two young children have been left devastated and are being assisted by authorities. Police are investigating the incident.

For now, the family are clinging on to the hope that Muhammad Nur’s body will be recovered, so he can be laid to rest.

“It’s Allah’s will, so who are we to question it.” VOC

