Family welcome verdict in Shwarma King murder

Relatives of the slain Egyptian businessman and academic Mamdouh Moustafa have welcomed a high court ruling, which found two men of guilty of his murder. Moustafa was bludgeoned to death on the 31st July 2015 by two men, before his vehicle was stolen. The 68 year old suffered multiple blunt and sharp force injuries to the head, face and neck.

In a judgement handed down in the Cape Town high court on Thursday, the accused Imtiaaz Davids and Moeneeb Petersen were found guilty of premeditated murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Speaking to VOC on Friday, Moustafa’s niece Nasheeta Khan said the family was satisfied with the judgement and believe that justice has prevailed.

“We were quite emotional because it was a roller coaster listening to the statements of the witnesses. We were upset to hear the details of his murder, but also relieved that it’s come to an end. Alhamdullilah, the family has received a lot of support and are very happy it’s over,” she said.

The court heard how the accused had met the Egyptian national at a shopping centre, before driving around with him to various places. At an undisclosed beach, they assaulted him and then drove off with his bakkie. The two men, now aged 21 and 23, are both from Bonteheuwel.

According to Khan, Moustafa knew one of the accused, who had apparently worked with him. She said there were still many questions on the details of that fateful day.

Whilst he was known as the Cairo Shwarma King for his delectable Egyptian cuisine, Moustafa was actually a professor in biology and chemistry.

Khan has many fond memories of Moustafa, who was a spirited and passionate teacher. Most people will remember him for his colourful personality which was on fully display at flea-markets and festival, including the annual VOC festival.

“The music was always blasting from his Shwarma van and he was always dancing. When we were little, we were embarrassed by it, but now we miss it. We hope everyone remembers him with that huge smile on his face and his warm heart,” she said. VOC

