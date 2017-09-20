Fasiha Hassan to deliver Imam Haron Lecture tonight

Student activist Fasiha Hassen will deliver the 10th annual Imam Haron Memorial Lecture at the Zohra Noor Auditorium, Islamia College, Imam Haron Rd, Lansdowne tonight (Wednesday) at 7.30pm. She will be in conversation with Mail & Guardian journalist Raeesa Pather exploring among other things, the impact of the student protests over the past two years, what can be done to fix the education system and role of society in the pursuit of social justice in South Africa.

Hassan rose to prominence in 2015 as one of the leaders of the #FeesMustFall and #EndOutsourcing movements that shook tertiary institutions across South Africa. She has featured on various media and debating platforms representing the youth of South Africa in the fight for free, quality and decolonized education.

Hassan, who has a BComm degree, is currently studying towards her post-graduate LLB degree at the University of the Witwatersrand. She was also a recipient of Golden Key International Honors Society for excellence in academics.

Her leadership positions include being the first woman chairperson of the Muslim Students’ Association in 2015 and serving on the executive of the Progressive Youth Alliance at Wits University during the same year.

She was elected Academic Officer of the Wits Student Representative Council for the 2014-15 term and last year served as Secretary General of the Wits SRC. She is the current Deputy Secretary General of the SA Union of Students (SAUS) and the Provincial Treasurer of the South African Students’ Congress in Gatueng.

Hassan follows a series of high profile personalities who have delivered the Imam Haron Memorial Lecture in previous years including the late Prof Neville Alexander, Minister Ebrahim Patel, Justice Albie Sachs, Prof Jonathan Jansen, Minister Naledi Pandor, former cabinet minister Trevor Manuel, Wits University Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Habib and retired constitutional court judge Zak Yacoob who delivered last year’s lecture.

The Imam Haron Memorial Lecture is organised by the IAHET in honour of the late Imam Abdullah Haron, former Imam of Stegman Rd Mosque Claremont, who died in police detention on 27 September 1969.

Entrance is free and refreshments will be served.

