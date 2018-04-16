Father charged with child abuse after throwing baby off roof

The Joe Slovo community is standing behind a 38-year-old man who flung his child off the roof of his home.

The man appeared in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on a case of child abuse.

The one-year-old was caught by a member of the metro police.

The toddler was not harmed and is with her mother and social workers are keeping a close eye on the family.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police grabbed the father while he simultaneously flung his daughter off the roof.

Beetge said a metro police member managed to catch the baby as she was being flung.

[source: enca]

Comments

comments