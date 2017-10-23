FBI probe damning, says Cyril

Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa has called on authorities to fast-track investigations into state capture.

Speaking at the Cadres Assembly in Mahikeng, North West, on Sunday, Ramaphosa urged state institutions not be overtaken by the FBI, which has opened an investigation into the Gupta family’s involvement in state capture.

“The FBI is now investigating us because the perception is that South Africa is seen as a corrupt country because the state has been captured.

“That is why we are calling on the Hawks and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and all our investigating authorities to immediately start investigating this issue of state capture.we will not be defeated by the Americans,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s remarks come days after it was revealed the FBI was investigating the nephews of the Gupta brothers, Ashish and Amol, on allegations of corruption and money-laundering.

The two are US nationals and directors of a US-based medical company.

Ramaphosa, who received a roaring welcome from hundreds of ANC members clad in CR17 Siyavuma T-shirts, said “it’s a shame” the FBI started investigating state capture allegations when South Africa has institutions that can do the same job.

The Guptas – President Jacob Zuma’s friends – have been criticised by ANC members, opposition parties and civil society for their involvement in cabinet appointments.

This was after leaked Gupta business

e-mails revealed how government officials and state-owned company officials bent over backwards to accommodate the Guptas in securing state tenders.

Despite the ANC’s national executive committee ordering Zuma to institute a commission of inquiry into state capture, he is yet to do so.

