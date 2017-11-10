Feel good Friday: Officer comes to the rescue of expecting mother

A Senior Traffic Officer came to the rescue of an expecting mother this morning. Officer Amanda Fojo was issuing a ticket to a taxi driver on the N2 incoming at Jakes Gerwel Drive around 07h00 this morning, when a motorist stopped alongside the road and requested an escort to Mowbray Maternity Hospital for a female passenger who was in labour.

The officer quickly realized that the mother would not make it to the hospital and proceeded to deliver the unborn baby herself.

City Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman says Fojo successfully delivered a healthy baby boy.

“Officer Fojo assessed the situation and realised that the baby’s arrival was imminent, so she put her midwifery skills to use instead and helped the lady deliver a healthy baby boy.

“Traffic Officers then escorted mother and baby to Mowbray maternity hospital; both in good health.”

VOC 91.3fm

