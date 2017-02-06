Fees Commission to continue in PTA

The Commission of inquiry into the feasibility of free Higher Education is expected to resume with its public hearings in Centurion, south of Pretoria on Monday.

The Fees Commission chaired by Judge Jonathan Heher was established in 2016 year by President Jacob Zuma to investigate the feasibility of free higher education and training.

Commission spokesperson, Musa Ndwandwe says the 6th phase of the investigation will be focusing on the issue of alternative sources of funding.

Ndwandwe says the commission has once again invited political parties, civil society, representatives of financial institutions and education experts to give inputs during the next five days.

“Today the Commission enters the critical phase. We are looking at an issue of alternative sources of funding for higher education and training in this country. So in that regard we are very pleased to have come at this stage and to welcome the caliber of witnesses that we have lined-up for the entire week which includes political parties, civil society, some state departments as well as experts on higher education and training,” says Ndwandwe.

He says the commission is expected to present its final report on the feasibility of free higher education by the end of June this year.

Ndwandwe says the non-availability of witnesses was the reason why the commission took more than the initial stipulated eight months period to complete its task.

